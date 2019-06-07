Announcements - June 7, 2019

Obituary

DOWDALL. On Tuesday, June 4, EMMA, née Hibberd at Mellieħa home, aged 93, passed peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Dorothy, Margaret and her husband Anton Scicluna, Raymond and wife Marina, Natalie widow of Alfred Dowdall, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday June 8, for Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery chapel, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the Dowdall’s family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

BORG – ALBERT. A loving husband and father remembering with much love today, the anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest. May, John Joseph and family.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 29th anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered today and always by his children Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

PACE – WEPPI. On the 27th anniversary of his death. Remembered with love by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

