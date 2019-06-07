New omni-channel solution launched

APS Bank has launched its omni-channel solution myAPS, enabling customers to carry out transactions seamlessly over different channels and across internet and mobile banking. All new customers are now immediately on-boarded to the new system while existing customers are being migrated to myAPS in stages. The solution replaces the previous internet banking system APS365 online.

Customers will be receiving notification about the changeover a few days prior to the actual migration via a letter and instructions booklet.

The new mobile app myAPS will allow users to manage their personal and business accounts, swipe easily to see account balances, transfer money between accounts, make transfers and payments, create payment templates and standing orders and carry out mobile payments.

Daniel Cassar, project manager for the omni-channel solution and software solutions manager at APS Bank, said: “It was a fulfilling experience working with the different departments as one team to deliver this solution to our customers. We shall be improving both web and mobile applications further to include new functionalities, making the banking experience simpler and more personal.”