Liquigas Malta joins #LPGday

June 7 has now been selected by the World LPG Association (WLPGA) as the #LPGday – a global online social media event to promote the benefits of LPG worldwide. As from this year, being #LPGday’s first edition, Liquigas Malta will be joining several countries and companies in marking this global awareness day, annually.

Liquigas Malta is celebrating this day by promoting and encouraging car conversions from petrol to LPG through an offer of €200 worth of LPG fuel vouchers for all cars installing a certified LPG conversion kit by October 31. This is beyond the government incentive scheme of €200 for each conversion.

Both Liquigas and government incentives will reduce drastically the payback period of the LPG conversion investment by owners and at the same time contribute to lower traffic emissions.

The LPG vouchers will be granted to car owners and can be used at all authorised AutoLiquigas stations: MIA Station in Gudja, J. Micallef Station in Rabat, Wembley Station in Swieqi, VC Station in Għargħur and Santa Maria Station in Mellieħa.

Liquigas chief executive Roberto Capelluto said: “As an active member of WLPGA, Liquigas Malta wants to do its part to help spread the word about the benefits of LPG here in Malta.

“In the case of AutoLiquigas, this is half the cost of petrol and a safer fuel alternative with less emissions than traditional fuels. These benefits are on top of the fact that consumers can get their investment back in less than one year. Then, they can continue to use their cars on the cheaper LPG during the lifetime of that vehicle,” Dr Capelluto added.

One can start the conversion process by contacting one of the AutoLiquigas approved installers: Acheck Ltd of Mosta, Muscat Motors Ltd of Gżira or Michael Debono Ltd of Żebbuġ, and agree on a date for the conversion.

Once the car is converted to LPG, the owner gets in contact with Liquigas on 2248 6000 and an appointment is set for the conversion verification and vouchers collection. For this verification, the owner needs to present the converted car with the log book and the conversion certificate issued by the installer.