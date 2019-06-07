 Rock concert
Friday, June 7, 2019, 09:01

Rock concert

Victoria’s La Stella Band is gearing  up for the sixth edition of RockAstra, the highlight of an electrifying long-weekend in Gozo. 

This popular rock music spectacle,  led by Sigmund Mifsud, is happening in Independence Square tomorrow  at 9pm.

RockAstra is another opportunity for local budding artists presented by Teatru Astra and an opportunity for the well-established local talent. This year’s vocal artists will feature an exciting line up of the best Gozitan and Maltese talent who will perform tunes from Queen, Deep Purple and Andrew Lloyd Webber. 

Seating, which is free of charge, is available on a first come, first served basis. More information is available on www.lastella.com.mt  and Teatru Astra and Socjetà Filarmonika La Stella Facebook pages.

