Nigerian contemporary art exhibition

An exhibition of Nigerian contemporary art dedicated to all those who survived the cyclone IDIA, has been organised by Joseph Barbara and Bruno Eke, of ICAF Malta 2019 in collaboration with the United Nations at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s.

Bonding, painting by Ella Onyebe

The exhibition in an explosion of warm colours of African vernacular art, revealing a certain dynamic strength by an emotive race influenced by Western artistic concepts, especially European.

The exhibition will impress and leave a great impact on both the local Maltese population and foreigners visting the island as tourists as such expression has rarely if ever been seen exhibited on our shores. The cross-cultural fertilisation of concepts is explicit but the tribal element is also quite pronounced.

Bonding by Ella Onyebe is virtually poster art. The work impresses with the talent in graphic art as the linear drawing is extremely powerful and sibelline. The main influence is textile and calico printing specially that vernacular with vivid tribal strong colours. The subject is vital as the artist treats female liberation and equality, the need of unity and freedom of women.

Bona Art by Bona Ezeudo is primarily a pure brand of abstract expressionist art influenced by European modern masters Nicolas de Stael, Pierre Soulage and the American Jackson Pollock with his concept of action painting or painting |on impulse.

Jubilation by Madu Chimezje is a figurative almost photographic rendering of a tribal African dance that suggests trance or hypnotic movement.

Oresegun Olumide presents a kind of hyper-realistic art, a phrase that simply means neo-realistic, naturalist, purely figurative and almost photographic.

Serenity by Oswald Anayo Uruaka is also a realist expression. The girl who seems serene and tranquil emanates an acute sense of self-confidence, a mental and emotive sense, a feeling of ‘amor propio’ but what makes one wonder is the texture of her clothes woven with a geometric design that leaves one dumbfounded.

Iniobong Charles presents a geometric abstract design tribal and primitive of great dynamic geometric strength, a stylised expression.

Self-Absorption by Kolapo Olorunyemi is a surreal and metaphysical work whose bitter social message condemns those egoistic and self-conscious individuals whose narcissism does not allow them to care or have compassion for others.

The sculpture by Lyke Okenyi is an assemblage of small dolls like totems or talisman. The meaning is symbolic and probably their function is ritualistic and ceremonial and perhaps implies black magic.

The exhibition at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s runs until June 30.