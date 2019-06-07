One in Six is the manifestation of a two-year Master of Fine Art programme in digital arts, undertaken by six students at the University of Malta. As a graduate show, the body of work is the culmination of practice directed research in areas as diverse as memory, the archive, dystopian realities and ethnography.

The MFA Digital Arts programme is a practice-oriented, postgraduate award in digital art practice and theory. It is an umbrella programme that seeks to develop a learning environment in which historical traditions and new practices confront and influence each other within a contextual, cultural and theoretical framework. This year each MFA student makes use of a variety of technologies combined with multiple materials and processes such as photography, 3D printing, videography, sculpture and mixed media installations in order to communicate the meaning of their artwork.

The exhibition One in Six reflects life in a world increasingly controlled by digital environments. Every day, each of us generates an almost inconceivable amount of interactions in those digital environments. Every action in those environments leaves digital traces.

Artistic positions of the One in Six exhibition critically question the ambivalence of such life in a digital world. Such thematic diversity is followed by a transformation in our ways of understanding the artworks, moving away from the traditional approach of visual and digital arts, paying more attention to the pretexts, paratexts and contexts that constitute it as such. Therefore, one attains renewed access to increasingly urgent environmental and ontological questions.

The artists are Anthony Cassar, Lionel Cassola, Etienne Farrell, Charlene Galea, Julia Galea and Thomas Scerri.

One in Six is hosted in Space C at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier in Valletta until June 30. For more information call 2122 3200.