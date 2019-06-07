Grand fair at De La Salle

A grand fair is being held at De La Salle College grounds today. Schoolchildren, their parents and friends are invited for a day jam-packed with engaging activities, including a fun run, bouncy castle, face painting, kite making, arts and crafts, cupcake decoration and other fun games.

This year for the first time there will be a pet garden and shows by the K9 section of the Malta Police. The section consists of 32 dogs, which are trained to tackle different types of crime.

Live entertainment will be provided by singers and dancers, including a magician. Food and drink stalls will be available.

Entrance to the fair, taking place between 9am and 4pm, is free.