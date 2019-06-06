Relaunching Europe - Helena Dalli

While the predictions for a positive European Parliamentary election result for a social and liberal Europe were bleak, with indications of up to a third of seats going towards anti-European forces, European voters used this election to express their varying concerns as well as their visions for the EU in the coming years.

Since 1979, when pan-European parliamentary elections were held for the first time, voter turnout has increased; and, at more than 50 per cent, it was the highest in 20 years.

The turnout increase tells us that European citizens care about the EU and want European solutions for European problems. Additionally, the absolute majority of votes cast went to parties having a European agenda across the political spectrum. Various issues were raised, with the two most prominent being the environment and migration.

This election made clear more than ever that the European balance of power is changing, and concurrently, so are the issues that citizens give greater importance to. This requires reflection.

Business as usual would not work and we should not fall for it. It is, therefore, paramount for the EU to address people’s concerns and engage with them in new ways, no different than governments do on a national level.

Euroscepticism was, of course, a feature of this election. Nonetheless, while populists increased their vote share – especially in some countries – their results do not tally with the predictions. We need to consider this as part of citizen engagement rather than a reaction against it.

We also need to comprehend more the mosaic of different realities that Europe is and respond to local needs. Criticism is legitimate and we must listen to all shades if we want to look beyond Brussels and really have a Europe of the people, that is supported more widely. Results show us it is time.

We need to forge a vision based on the collective needs. We should relaunch the European Union of the people for the people

Having said this, we would do well to heed what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had to say – in his Charlemagne Prize acceptance speech in Aachen – on the European reality whereby the human rights agenda is losing ground to nationalism: “Many people are turning inwards looking at a golden age that probably never was”.

Guterres reminds us that “it is too often forgotten that the [1951] UN Refugee Convention was initially adopted to help millions of displaced Europeans” and that “it is only by being united that Europe will propose a balanced approach to tackling the root causes of migration”.

Malta is well-placed to lead and push forward for a European plan on climate change and migration. Climate change is the world’s primary challenge and the EU should rise to the occasion and be a frontrunner in addressing this reality. After all, this is not only the right thing to do but also, as pointed out by Guterres, it is the right investment for a sustainable future.

Additionally, Europe needs to continue investing in the social dimension and make the Social Pillar a reality that is felt across all member states, in the form of fair wages, better access to healthcare, more lifelong learning opportunities, gender equality and better work-life balance.

As a member of a party that believes strongly in the European democratic process, I look forward to engage and along with my colleagues bring Europe closer to the people and their concerns.

In our gearing up to the next five-year cycle of the EU, we need to forge a vision based on the collective needs. We should relaunch the European Union of the people for the people, and display the results that the Union achieves for us citizens more.

Helena Dalli is Minister for European Affairs and Equality.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece