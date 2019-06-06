Today's front pages - June 6, 2019

The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says an estimated €100 million a year is lost to counterfeiting and piracy, according to a report by the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office. In another story, the newspaper says more than 370 migrants disembarked in Malta on Wednesday, the largest number of survivors rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta in recent history.

The Malta Independent says the PN parliamentary group planned to meet, with or without PN leader Adrian Delia.

L-Orizzont says that a screening service for babies aimed to prevent heart problems has been launched.

In-Nazzjon says the European Commission is requesting the independence of the Maltese judiciary.