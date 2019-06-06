 Today's front pages - June 6, 2019
Advert
Thursday, June 6, 2019, 07:13

Today's front pages - June 6, 2019

The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says an estimated €100 million a year is lost to counterfeiting and piracy, according to a report by the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office.  In another story, the newspaper says more than 370 migrants disembarked in Malta on Wednesday, the largest number of survivors rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta in recent history.

The Malta Independent says the PN parliamentary group planned to meet, with or without PN leader Adrian Delia.

L-Orizzont says that a screening service for babies aimed to prevent heart problems has been launched.

In-Nazzjon says the European Commission is requesting the independence of the Maltese judiciary.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Jean Pierre Debono reveals his monthly salary as a PN official

  2. Illegal batching plant built in Gozo quarry

  3. More than 370 migrants rescued by AFM, in busiest day of...

  4. Final year university exam postponed after students given wrong...

  5. Watch: Balluta Bay and two other beaches to undergo sand...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed