Speaker may publish people's complaints about speeches about them made in parliament

Speaker Anglu Farrugia speaking in Valletta (file photo).

House Speaker Anglu Farrugia is to consider tabling in the House any complaints he receives in writing from people who feel wronged by what is been said about them in the chamber.

Speaking at a commemoration of the 1919 Sette Giugno riots, he recalled how in last year’s event, he had said that the time had come to address issues which arose when citizens felt aggrieved by statements made about them in Parliament under privilege and to establish a mechanism to grant redress.

“Until such time that Parliament adopts such mechanism, I believe that the time has come for me to consider tabling in the House all the complaints I receive from citizens in writing when they feel wronged by what has been said about them in the House," Dr Farrugia said.

"As we commemorate the centenary of the Sette Giugno riots, I am of the opinion that without any further delay, we should move ahead with the introduction of some kind of mechanism so that whoever abuses their parliamentary privilege is made answerable for their actions. Members of Parliament represent the electorate…they should always be accountable for what they say…

In his address, given at the foot of the Sette Giugno monument on Valletta, Dr Farrugia spoke at length of the events 100 years ago which saw four Maltese killed by gunfire from British troops. The riots eventually led to the granting of a constitution and the setting up of the Legislative Assembly in 1921.

Dr Farrugia said he was bewildered how the troops who had opened fire in breach of their own orders, were not disciplined, whereas some civilians who happened to be present in Valletta, were actually jailed.

More than 115 Maltese people were found guilty; some of them, like Salvatore Bartolo, were even sent to prison on conviction of “being present at a sedition; did not do his utmost to prevent it” and “attempting to induce members of HM’s forces to act in a manner which he knew to be in contravention of the orders of the Army” he said.

On September 13, after a court martial, Salvatore Bartolo was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

In another case Giovanni Miller was also accused to have “attempted to induce members of HM’s forces to act in a manner which he knew to be in contravention of the orders of the Army”. He was sent to prison for 15 years.

Another Maltese citizen, Francesco Debattista, was sentenced to seven years in prison simply because he was present at the riot; the charge stated that he was “present in a sedition; did not do his utmost to prevent it”.

Other Maltese were sent to prison for between two and five years for failing to take action against those who were protesting or taking part in a demonstration.

In his address Dr Farrugia welcomed efforts to increase the number of women MPs.

Concluding he said efforts must continue to ensure that democracy remained not only alive and relevant, but also more representative of society at large, so that the Maltese people truly felt well-represented in Parliament, with elected Members of Parliament who had the citizen’s best interests at heart.