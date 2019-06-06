 MIA sees 4.8% passenger growth in May
Thursday, June 6, 2019, 15:34

MIA sees 4.8% passenger growth in May

Aircraft movements increased by 4.2%

Passenger movements at the airport grew by 4.8 per cent in May compared to the same month in 2018, MIA said on Thursday.

It said it handled 670,000 passengers while aircraft movements grew by 4.2 per cent.

Seat capacity grew by 5.3 per cent and the airlines enjoyed a healthy seat load factor (SLF) of 80.2 per cent.

The top contributors to passenger traffic through Malta International Airport were the United Kingdom (+1.1 per cent), Italy (+4.1 per cent), Germany (+0.3 per cent), France (+4.3 per cent) and Spain (+15.3 per cent).

The airport’s two biggest markets are being served by a total of six new routes this summer - Exeter, Cardiff, Perugia, Lamezia, Verona and Genoa. While the first four routes were launched in April, the first flights from Verona and Genoa were welcomed earlier this week.

May results have brought year-to-date traffic up to 2.5 million passenger movements.

