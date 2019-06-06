 Maltese students place second in maths competition
Thursday, June 6, 2019, 09:24

More than 257,000 students took part

Photo: Shutterstock

Maltese students have obtained overall second place in the 13th edition of the Supertmatik Mental Maths Challenge, which saw the participation of 257,259 students of 45 nationalities.

This was the best result ever achieved by Malta in this challenge.

The annual mental mathematics international championship is a competition for students aged between six and 15 years.

Maltese students in different year groups, in both primary and secondary schools, have participated in one of nine categories depending on their age.

The competition promotes interest in mental mathematics and provides students with another opportunity to reinforce their skills in number and mental calculations through constructive play.

It aims at honing and celebrating talent in mental mathematics.

