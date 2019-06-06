Degiorgio brothers want meeting with MEPs

The Degiorgio brothers are seeking court authorisation to meet MEPs Ana Gomez and David Casa in a meeting that would be open to foreign press.

This most unusual request was voiced by lawyer William Cuschieri at the start of Thursday’s hearing in the murder compilation in respect of Alfred and George Degiorgio, in the presence of the accused who sat alongside the third co-accused Vincent Muscat.

The request evidently took the prosecution and parte civile lawyers unawares, prompting their immediate arguments, stating that this was an extraordinary request which fell beyond the scope of the judicial process.

Assistant Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia pronounced himself “bewildered” by this request, stating that this case was subject to a judicial process and politicians, the media and other third parties, with all due respect, were to be left out of it.

The basic principle was the judicial proceedings took place before the courts and no-one else, Dr Galea Farrugia stressed.

“The request is extraordinary and should be discussed behind closed doors,” intervened Dr Jason Azzopardi, appearing parte civile. “Why couldn’t they meet the inquiring magistrate, for instance?” he continued,

“I’m afraid that after that meeting, once news had been divulged by press, whose duty it is to do so, the defence might then institute proceedings claiming that certain rights had been breached” continued Dr Azzopardi, implying that there was more to the request than what appeared at face value.

Normally, Degiorgios’ defence team complained of media reports in respect of the accused, Dr Galea Farrugia added.

However, Dr William Cuschieri explained that, although not yet fully aware of what his clients actually wished to discuss with the MEPs, (having only been informed of their request this morning) he had sought court authorisation since the Degiorgios were under custody.

Moreover, “others had gone abroad before this, under the pretext that they did not trust local institutions, handing over laptops to foreign authorities,” Dr Cuschieri remarked.

“How could I be a party to a possible breach of rights?” observed the Court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

After briefly consulting his clients, Dr Cuschieri informed the court that the Degiorgios “did not wish to add or detract anything from their request as originally framed.”

In the light of this unexpected twist, the Court granted the prosecution and parte civile lawyers to file their written replies to the Degiorgios request by Monday. The court would then decree on the matter accordingly.