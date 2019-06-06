 Customs dog officer sniffs out passenger with €16,000 in undeclared cash
Thursday, June 6, 2019, 08:45

Customs dog officer sniffs out passenger with €16,000 in undeclared cash

The man had just landed in Malta

Sophie, the customs officer, is working hard.

Sophie the Customs canine sniffed out another errant passenger on Wednesday, catching a man who had just landed in Malta with €16,000 in undeclared cash.

The man had just landed at Malta International Airport when Customs stopped him for a search. Upon questioning, he told officers he was carrying €10,000 in cash - the legal limit for undeclared cash.

Customs officials were not convinced, and with the help of Sophie found that he was carrying €16,000.

The man agreed to forfeit the excess cash, as part of an out-of-court settlement permissable by law.

Sophie has helped Customs detect thousands in undeclared cash this year and just six months in, 2019 is already a record-breaking year for undeclared cash seizures by Customs.

