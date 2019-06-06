Counterfeiting and piracy cost Malta €100m each year

An estimated €100 million a year is lost to counterfeiting and piracy, according to a report by the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office.

Taken as a whole, the total value of the lost sales was equivalent to €221 per Maltese citizen in a year, the analysis by the EU office, known as EUIPO, said.

The report, published yesterday, was the second sector-wide assessment of the economic impact of counterfeiting and piracy in key economic areas known to be vulnerable to intellectual property rights infringements by the EUIPO.

Lost sales in the clothing, footwear and accessories sector due to counterfeiting were estimated at about €76 million annually, or 14.1 per cent of sales, in Malta.

The estimated loss for the cosmetics and personal care sector is €8 million, that is, 16.6 per cent of all sales.

The EUIPO analysis looked at various sectors: cosmetics and personal care; clothing, footwear and accessories; sports goods; toys and games; jewellery and watches; handbags and luggage; recorded music; spirits and wine; pharmaceuticals; pesticides; and smartphones.

The report brings together the findings of research carried out by the EUIPO through the European Observatory on the Infringement of Intellectual Property Rights on the extent and economic consequences of intellectual property right infringement in the EU.

Because of the high value associated with intellectual property rights, infringement was a lucrative criminal activity, generating significant costs to the rights owners and to the economy in general, the report noted.

The business models adopted by counterfeiters made significant use of the internet to distribute their products and to promote the distribution and consumption of illegal digital content, it added.

The EUIPO also looked at people’s attitudes to purchasing goods and services infringing intellectual property rights. It found that people were likely to purchase counterfeit goods and to access copyright-protected content illegally because of lower prices, easy accessibility and a low degree of social stigma associated with such activities.

The study estimated that, since the first analysis in 2018, the amount of lost sales dropped at EU level in all but two of the sectors studied: clothing, accessories and footwear as well as cosmetics and personal care.

Given that legitimate manufacturers produced less than they would have had in the absence of counterfeiting, thus employing fewer workers, the analysis estimated that up to 468,000 jobs were directly lost in the affected sectors across the EU.