Monitoring diabetes

We are all familiar with, or know someone, who has diabetes, yet, the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 is sometimes quite obscure.

As per Diabetes UK, people with Type 1 diabetes need to inject themselves with insulin to compensate for the death of their beta cells. Everyone with Type 1 diabetes is insulin-dependent.

Again quoting Diabetes UK, Type 2 diabetes is a different scenario. The autoimmune systems of people with Type 2 diabetes do not attack beta cells. Instead, Type 2 diabetes is characterised by the body losing its ability to respond to insulin naturally produced by the pancreas. This is known as insulin resistance.

This explains how both develop and it is practically confirmed that the treatment is more or less identical. Yet, people with Type 1 enjoy the privilege of having insulin pens and blood test strips handed over for free whereas Type 2 diabetes is not covered under the Pharmacy of Your Choice system. Actually, the test strips are now covered, albeit the daily requirements are not the same as those suffering from Type 1. The more one is encouraged to check the blood glucose level the more one follows a regimen for precautionary measures to avoid complications. There has been mention of plans for diabetics with Type 2 will also start benefitting from free insulin pens. I think this is not a moment too soon. These are quite costly and people with a low income or are pensioners, as is often the case, have to make great sacrifices to keep their condition in check. On average, each insulin pen costs about €15. And consumption depends on the recommended dose by the endocrinologist.

Very serious complications could result if the person cannot keep up with the cost and starts cutting corners. Complications will be much more expensive to cure and tackle.

I urge the authorities to remove this blatant discrimination. All diabetics should be treated the same so they can cope and be able to manage this condition without negative repercussions that can be avoided with diligent care.