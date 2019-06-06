I refer to Gaetan Naudi’s article entitled ‘No farewell to welfare’ (May 28).

He is factually and legally incorrect to state that retiring parliamentarians, members of the judiciary and other categories of workers (he does not specify which) are treated more favourably for social security pension purposes than pre-1979 retired public officers. The same principles and legal provisions in the Social Security Act apply for all service pensioners without distinction.

With regard to his reference to the recently-adopted AGE Platform Europe electoral manifesto, I would like to draw his attention to the fact that, in 2014, Malta had adopted a seven-year National Strategic Policy for Active Ageing, which is being implemented by this government. Three key values this government believes should lie at the heart of present and future Maltese society underpin the policy.

First, that Malta is truly transformed into a society for all ages, one that adjusts its structures and functioning, as well as its policies and plans, to the needs and capabilities of all, thereby releasing the potential of all, for the benefit of all.

Second, the value of intergenerational equity, which constitutes an unfailing dimension in the rationale and strategies as proposed based on the belief that ageing policy in a truly democratic society champions equal respect, equivalent opportunities and comparable living standards between different generations.

Third, a steadfast emphasis on empowerment, as it demonstrates a commitment in renewing public policies on ageing to focus on the needs and wishes of the older population. The government believes that older people are to have greater control over the identification of the type of support they require and more choice about and influence over the services offered.

Based on the above key values are several recommendations underlining the government’s vision aimed at:

Achieving active participation in the workforce reflecting the government’s intent on achieving a right balance between work and retirement and, hence, facilitating longer working lives.

Facilitating participation in society, which highlights the necessity of policies directed at people who for various reasons exit the labour market, including through retirement.

Promoting independent living, which highlights the role of well-being, health and healthcare in achieving active ageing lifestyles and preventing poverty, mental issues and social exclusion.

The strategy can be accessed at https://family.gov.mt/en/Documents/Active%20Ageing%20Policy%20-%20EN.pdf