Watch: Giampaolo would be a good fit at Milan, says Ekdal

Video: Gianluca Lia

Sweden midfielder Albin Ekdal is confident Marco Giampaolo would be a "good fit" for Milan as the Sampdoria coach is reportedly closing in on becoming the new Rossoneri coach.

Milan had been searching for a new coach after parting ways with Gennaro Gattuso following their failure to secure Champions League qualification.

"I think so he is a great coach and with great tactical knowledge so I think in a big club like Milan he can achieve big things and if he moves there I wish him all the best," Ekdal told the Times of Malta

Giampaolo, 51, helped numerous players to emerge at Sampdoria including Joachim Andersen, Dennis Praet, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Torreira, Karol Linetty, and Patrik Schick.

In addition, Fabio Quagliarella has had an amazing 2018/2019 season finishing as Serie A leading goalscorer with 26 goals, while also earning a return to the Italy national team under Roberto Mancini.

Meanwhile, asked about his future, Ekdal said that most probably he will spend the next campaign at Sampdoria with whom he played 33 games between Serie A and Coppa Italia last season.