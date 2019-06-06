Watch: Agius wants Maltese players to keep their enthusiasm

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Malta national team will conclude the 2019-20 season with two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Sweden in Stockholm, tomorrow (kick-off: 20.45) and Romania on Monday, at the National Stadium (20.45).

After opening the qualification campaign with a 2-1 win over the Faroe Islands, the first competitive victory on home soil in 13 years, Malta fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Spain with both games having been played at the National Stadium.

Despite the Spain defeat, the national team managed to draw the applause of the local football fans for the positive football they tried to implement and the injection of youth players in the team which helped to breed a new sense of enthusiasm around Ray Farrugia’s team.

Andrei Agius, one of the senior figures in Malta’s team, is hoping that his side could take the enthusiasm shown against the Faroes and Spain in Stockholm, in their first away game of the campaign.

“While we will be facing a tough team in Sweden, we are looking forward to maintain our style of play in order to build on what we have already started in this new project,” Agius told the Times of Malta.

“No doubt that now we have to raise our level of play as we will be playing away but our attitude and behaviour will remain a positive one. If we retreat back without trying to build something from our end, we will gain nothing for sure against Sweden.”

While representing the national team always provides a huge source of motivation for the players, they are also aware that the Sweden and Romania games will be played at the back of an intense season that saw the title being decided following a penalty shoot-out in the decider with the FA Trophy final shifted forward a week and also decided in a penalty shoot-out.

Asked about whether fatigue will be an issue in the upcoming double-header, Agius, who played every single league game for his club Hibernians, explained that it is not their main concern as even their opponents are coming from long and intense campaigns at club level.

“It will be difficult for both of us as all players will be arriving tired from their club commitments,” Agius underlined.

“Nonetheless, fatigue won’t be an alibi for us as we will be heading into these games with the right mentality in order to perform well.”

After missing out on the Spain game due to a suspension, Agius will be eager to don the national team shirt again and wrap up what has been a fantastic 2018-19 season for him, for club and country, having also been named the MFA Player of the Year.

“The MFA Player of the Year award feels like an acknowledgement for my career because I know how many sacrifices I’ve made to reach this level,” Agius said.

“I had a positive season, both with Hibernians and Malta, and this award was the cherry on the cake for it.

However, the award is in the past as I am already looking forward to embrace future challenges that will cross my path in order to continue my journey.”

Apap double team-mate

Agius’ club, Hibernians, are already looking to strengthen their squad as they seek to mount another title challenge come next season.

This week, the Paolites brought in the services of Ferdinando Apap, who is also part of the national team set-up under coach Farrugia.

Asked about his thoughts on his club’s new signing, Agius described Apap as an important addition for the club and as a win-win situation for both parties.

“Ferdinando Apap is a player that has been part of the national team for almost a year now, having come up through the ranks of the U-21’s selection,” Agius explained.

“He is still midway in his footballing career and he has definitely a room for improvement – moreover, he is willing to learn and that will help him settle quickly in a big club like Hibernians.”