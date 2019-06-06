From farm to fork to catwalk

Guests at The Pink Fashion Show on June 15 are being catered for down to the slightest detail, with healthy food by eeetwell on the night at the Marsa Polo Club.

Founded in 2015, eeetwell is the go-to destination for chef-inspired, flavourful food, juices and smoothies.



Using fresh ingredients from the local market, with no artificial additives, eeetwell works closely with local farmers, committed to sustainable practices, aiming to create a farm-to-fork connection.



“We believe that the daily choices we make about what we eat, where it comes from, and how it’s prepared have a direct impact on the well-being of individuals and communities,” said founder and managing director Ammar Soltan.



With four locations on the island, including an outlet in Mrieħel which is officially opening this week, the company is now eyeing the global market.



It will soon open a restaurant in Belgium and has plans to launch the brand on the market as a franchise chain internationally.