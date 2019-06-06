What happened on... June 6

25 years ago - The Times

Monday, June 6, 1994

Seminar discussed EU membership effects on agriculture

Malta will not lift import protection measures for its agricultural products until the European Union does the same, Finance Minister John Dalli said yesterday.

It was, at present, very difficult for Malta to export agricultural produce to EU countries because of the barriers imposed by the union to protect agriculture in member states, he said.

When the EU started to dismantle its barriers and when the Maltese agricultural sector was ready for a market of 300 million people, Malta would then start reducing its own protection, he said.

PN’s ‘EU full membership’ stand unrealistic

The Labour Party deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, Dr George Vella, accused the government of hastily introducing measures to place Malta in conformity with the European Union when it knew that much time had yet to pass before Malta would join the union.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Friday, June 6, 1969

Shipbuilding company head’s visit

The head of a British shipbuilding company, world famous for the building of fast patrol boats, predicted yesterday that within the next year or two, the British shipbuilding industry will start reaping the benefits of its reorganisation which had been suggested by a specially-appointed Government commission.

He is Mr John Rix, managing director of Vosper Ltd, who is spending a short holiday here before going to Libya on a business visit. He stopped here before going to Libya on a business visit.

Malta Mission counsellor returning from New York

Mr V. J. Gauci, counsellor at the Malta Mission to the United Nations, is returning to Malta accompanied by his wife. Mr Gauci is the rapporteur of the ad hoc committee on the seabed at the UN.

Las week, Dr Arvid Pardo, the Ambassador of Malta to Washington and Moscow, and Mrs Pardo, held a reception at the UN Delegates Dining Room in hour of Mr and Mrs Gauci.

Mr Gauci lectured in various American states, on Malta and its proposal at the United Nations for the peaceful uses of the seabed.