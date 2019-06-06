Sicilia outlet village to be present at Pink Fashion Show

Sicilia Outlet Village has become a veritable shopping tourism destination, a purpose-built tourist hub catering to the needs of visitors with a wide range of high-end fashion brands, unparalleled hospitality services, convenient opening hours seven days a week and year-round savings of up to 70%.

Set in an exclusive and stylish setting, the Village can be conveniently reached from Malta, thanks to daily air and sea connections, readily available limousine and shuttle bus services and numerous shopping trips and tours organised by Maltese and Sicilian tour operators.

It offers visitors a unique and tailored shopping experience and is home to premium international fashion boutiques, such as Prada, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Etro, Versace, Armani, La Perla, Trussardi, Hogan, Tod’s, Fay and Roberto Cavalli, as well as Jimmy Choo, the luxury footwear and accessory brand that is set to open on June 13.

The Village’s rich selection of fashion brands also includes Pinko, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Abercrombie&Fitch, Michael Kors and Furla, as well as the recently opened Diesel store, which chose Sicilia Outlet Village for the inauguration of its only single-brand store in southern Italy.

This year, Pink Fashion show will count Sicilia Outlet Village among the sponsors with surprises for all invitees.