Products recalled

Garmello’s roasted pistachios in shell and Basak’s ground cumin are being recalled by the health authorities.

The pistachios contained “elevated levels of Aflatoxin”, while the cumin contained pyrrolizidine alkaloids, excessive consumption of which might lead to liver damage in humans.

The pistachios affected by the recall are lot 19385T1201, comes in 300g packs, and its durability date is January 4, 2020. The cumin comes in 80g packs, is lot L4148R and its durability date is June 2020.