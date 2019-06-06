Announcements - June 6, 2019

Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On June 4, MARY, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Annelise, her granddaughter Marina, daughter of Annelise, Claudine Mizzi, widow of Paul Farrugia and their children Michaela and Alexia, her brother Charles Refalo and his children Claudine, Daniela, Jason, Roberta and their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, June 7 at 8.30am at Nazarenu church in Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. On June 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, CRISTINA OLYMPIA, of Ħamrun, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her husband Paul, her daughter Silvana and her husband Charles Cardona, her son Fr Alex O.Carm, Prior Carmelites Valletta, her beloved grandchildren Ella Marie, Christina, Michaela and Angelina, her sister Winnifred, her brothers Paul, Albert and Romeo, their respective spouses, her in-laws, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, June 6 at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Sanctuary Basilca, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – NOYLA. In loving memory of my dear mother. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

FARRUGIA – NICK. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Hilda, his children Stephanie and Pawl, Karen, Ramon and Karen, and grandchildren Liza and Leah.

GATT – Major JOE GATT. Today the 39th anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and prayers Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother MARCELLE, on the second anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered with much love in our prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

