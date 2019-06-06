GDP down slightly on first quarter of 2018

The Gross Domestic Product has continued to grow in 2019, reaching €3,092.0 million, an increase of €213.8 million in the first three months of 2018.

However, the rate of growth was slightly lower, at 4.9 per cent compared to 5.1 per cent a year earlier.

The major contributor to the increase was domestic demand, with a decrease in external demand of 7.1 per cent bring the net increase to 4.9 per cent.

Construction is the star performer, with an increase of 12 per cent, while services also increased but at a comparatively lower level of 7.8 per cent.

The rate for 2018 was 6.7 per cent, according to the National Statistics Office.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.2% in the eurozone and by 1.5% in the EU28 in the first quarter of 2019, according to Eurostat.