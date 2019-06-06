What happened to Malta on June 7?

Tomorrow marks the centenary of one of the most defining moments from recent Maltese history: the 100-year anniversary since the 1919 Sette Giugno riots.

Teatru Malta in partnership with Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali will be retelling this monumental narrative through the eyes of Malta’s Artists of the Year: The New Victorians. The sister duo, made up of Bettina and Philippa Cassar, have not only composed the show but will be directing and performing in this one-of a kind outdoor musical at Fort St Elmo’s Piazza d’Armi this weekend and on June 14, 15 and 16.

VII’s cast boasts talented names like Jacob Piccinino, Leo Graham, Lee-N Ellul, Christian Scicluna, Andrew Sowrey, Matthew Hunt, Jeremy Grech, Nicola Azzopardi, Sandie Von Brockdorff, Rebecca Camilleri, Zoe Camilleri and Julienne Restall, with the participation of ŻfinMalta.

This contemporary piece, which revolves around the brilliant set design of Aldo Moretti, is devised together with Erin Carter as writer, Simon Bartolo as translator and Luke Azzopardi as costume designer, with the support and artistic contribution of camilleriparismode.

Performances of VII (Sette) begin at 9pm and are suitable for audiences of all ages. This show is produced by Teatru Malta in partnership with FĊN and is supported by Arts Council Malta. For more information visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt or call 2122 0255.