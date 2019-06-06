Mosaic exhibition

Of Land and Sea is an exhibition of mosaics by Raymond Aquilina and Flavia Marmarà, running at Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, in Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta between today and June 22.

Aquilina, born and bred in Rabat, was always fascinated by the mosaics at the Roman Villa, where during his frequent visits he used to admire the precision and patience needed for such mosaic works.

Marmarà grew up experiencing art because her mother used to paint at home. This is what led her to take art classes at a young age.

Both artists have been trying out their hands at mosaics for 22 years having both attended a course by Alfred Briffa. They use different materials to create their original designs, which are mainly inspired by nature and cultural heritage.

Of Land and Sea is open until June 22 between Monday and Saturday from 6 to 8pm and on Sunday from 10am to noon and from 6 to 8pm.