Free open-air concert

The Soċjetà Filarmonika Leone AD 1863 is holding the 12th edition of the open-air concert Leone Goes Pop tonight.

The Leone Band, under the direction of Colin Attard, will be playing a number of popular pieces with the participation of a number of established singers, including Chris Grech, Mario Caruana, Amber Bondin, Denise Mercieca and Sarah Bonnici. There will also be the resident Aurora Youth Choir.

Leone Goes Pop takes place in Independence Square, Victoria at 9pm. For free seat reservations e-mail rsvp@leone.org.mt or call 7904 5779.