 Free open-air concert
Advert
Thursday, June 6, 2019, 08:51

Free open-air concert

The Soċjetà Filarmonika Leone AD 1863 is holding the 12th edition of the open-air concert Leone Goes Pop tonight.

The Leone Band, under the direction of Colin Attard, will be playing a number of popular pieces with the participation of a number of established singers, including Chris Grech, Mario Caruana, Amber Bondin, Denise Mercieca and Sarah Bonnici. There will also be the resident Aurora Youth Choir.

Leone Goes Pop takes place in Independence Square, Victoria at 9pm. For free seat reservations e-mail rsvp@leone.org.mt or call 7904 5779.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Behind the closed doors of Fort St Angelo

  2. Romantic film set in Malta

  3. Żabbar out to set national pasta eating record

  4. Shakespeare production

  5. This week at the cinema - June 5, 2019

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed