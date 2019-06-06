Bir Miftuħ music festival

The last concert in the Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival at the medieval church of Santa Marija ta’ Bir Miftuħ and its surrounding gardens in the limits of Gudja is Promenade à Trois Voix. Saturday’s concert features Simona Marini – flute and percussion, Frédéric Martin – violin and lira da braccio, Florian Villain – guitar and percussion.

The three musicians, who are also singers, will perform a very original programme including ancient traditional folk music by French and Italian composers of the 16th and 17th centuries with the use of old instruments like the viola da gamba and the magical lira da braccio interpreting such traditional dances as the pavane, the branle, the tammurriata and pizzica.

For more information and booking, send an e-mail to info@dinlarthelwa.org or call 2122 0358 or 2122 5952. The concert on Saturday kicks off at 7.30pm.