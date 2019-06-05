Borg regains World Snooker Main Tour berth

Alex Borg has secured his place in the WSA Main Tour next season.

Alex Borg is back on the snooker Main Tour after winning a wild card that will enable him to play against the world’s best player.

The veteran snooker player secured his wild card spot during the third Q-School tournament that was held in Wigan, England, this week.

After cruising past the first three rounds of the competition, Borg was up against Patrick Whelan in the Round of 32. Here, the Maltese player secured a 4-2 win.

In the Last 16, he was involved in a tense thriller against Alan Taylor and came out on top 4-3.

In the decisive match, Borg took on Billy Joe Castle and he again used all his experience to win the decider and clinch the match 4-3 and secure his place in the Main Tour.

Meanwhile, Duncan Bezzina reach the quarter-finals of the European Snooker Championships that are currently being played in Belgrade, Serbia.

Bezzina was up against Shachar Lubeg, of Israel, but lost the match 4-2.

Apart from Bezzina, four other Maltese players are in action in Belgrade where they are competing in the Team, Masters and Men categories.

In the Masters Category, Arthur Cachia and Ivan Attard brushed aside Serbia 4 5-0 before taking on Ireland 2 where they managed to come out on top 3-2.

In the men’s team event, Bezzina and Drago beat Serbia 5 5-0 and then eased past Germany 4-1.