Customs duties judgment

I write on behalf of Dizz Limited and Diane and Karl Izzo in their personal capacity.

Reference is made to the report titled ‘Ambassador’s firm must settle tax arrears’ (June 1).

The court case in question, which goes back 13 years, was not about unpaid tax but concerned a question of Customs duties and a contestation on the origin of the products imported by Dizz Limited.

The payment or non-payment was not affected by Dizz Limited as per agreement.

Dizz Limited has every legal right to contest the amount in question, which is the same right afforded to any person, whether physical or moral, under our Laws.

Dizz Limited is seeking legal advice about the judgment in merit, which may be duly appealed according to law.

Karl Izzo’s appointment as an ambassador has absolutely nothing to do with the case in merit and he was appointed as such in the past months.

In this regard, it is evidently clear that the only plausible reason for the publication of this type of article was to tarnish and harm the reputation of Dizz Group and any future investors within the company.

Therefore, the same Group is hereby reserving all its rights to proceed according to law with regard to any and all damages already suffered and it may further suffer as a result thereof.