Today's front pages: June 5, 2019

These are the stories which made it to Wednesday's front pages:

The Times of Malta reveals that an illegal batching plant has been built in a quarry in Gozo, and also writes that the Nationalist MPs have not met since April.

In-Nazzjon leads with the news that Maths and Maltese exams will not be held as a result of teachers' industrial action. It also notes that according to court evidence, three ministers have read the full Egrant report, a copy of which has not yet been given to the Opposition leader.

The Malta Independent features comments by the former PN executive president Mark Anthony Sammut, who says that party was run in a 'divide and rule' style. It also says that the Education Ministry is insisting that the exams should be held.

L-Orizzont reports that workers at ARMS Ltd will be given paid compassionate leave for long-term illness. It also reports that the PN is proposing social media guidelines for its members, activists and MPs, which some described as a form of censorship.

The Malta Today says that the minimum wage increase is one of the lowest in the EU. It also features an appeal by Kevin Cutajar, one of the candidates considered for co-option to the PN, for a way forward to be found.