Passengers briefly stranded on Gozo ferry as bow visor gets stuck

A Gozo ferry with its visor raised.

A Gozo Channel ferry bow door, known as a visor, got stuck closed late on Wednesday afternoon, briefly stranding passengers with cars on board since the ramp could not be deployed.

Gozo Channel chairman Joe Cordina confirmed a fault had developed on the MV Malita's visor as it entered Mġarr Harbour at around 7.30pm.

Passengers told Times of Malta the vessel turned around to use the rear ramp, but that this initially did not work either. One of the ramps was eventually deployed after some 20 minutes.

Mr Cordina said the captain turned the vessel around and used the other ramp, allowing passengers to drive off.

The MV Gaudos was then deployed instead of the Malita.

Last year, passengers were stuck on the ferry after a ramp fell into the water at Mġarr. The incident had left hundreds of people stranded on board.

The incident happened on Good Friday, during one of the busiest weekends of the year and had resulted in long queues at Ċirkewwa for most of the day.