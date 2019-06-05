First Marsa flyover by end of summer

The first four-lane flyover in Marsa will be open to vehicles by the end of summer, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Borg said the flyover would connect Triq Aldo Moro to Triq Garibaldi.

The €70 million project will be finalised by end of 2020.

Currently, pre-cast pre-stressed beams are being placed on the large structures erected in the area which once housed a number of factories.

This will be the first of seven mammoth road structures that make up the project.

The flyovers and over 12 kilometres of new or reconstructed lanes, grade-separated at three different levels, will create direct northbound and southbound connections between Triq Aldo Moro, Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, Vjal Santa Lucija, Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi and Triq il-Marsa.

The project will see the end of traffic light waiting times and related congestion emissions, for over 100,000 road users who travel through this junction every day.

The new multi-level intersection includes the highest, the longest and the widest flyover structures ever built in Malta.

The tallest section will rise over four storeys to surpass a lower flyover beneath it, and the two longest ones, extending over 400 metres, will connect Triq Garibaldi and Vjal Santa Lucija to Triq Aldo Moro.

The widest of the seven structures will include four vehicle lanes, forking into two different flyovers, each with two lanes.