 €820,000 lottery winner has not yet claimed their prize
Advert
Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 10:34

€820,000 lottery winner has not yet claimed their prize

Mystery winner has until July 17 to show up with the winning ticket

A mystery lottery player who won a massive €820,000 prize has just 12 more days to claim their bumper prize, Maltco said on Wednesday.

The Quaterno+ jackpot was won last month by a ticket bought at a point of sale in Qawra and which matched five out of the eight numbers drawn, 71 – 23 – 75 – 6 – 27 -56 – 81 – 8.

More than two weeks after the prize draw, however, nobody has presented themselves to claim the €820,000 prize.

They now have until July 17 to show up at Maltco head offices in Iklin and do so. 

If they do not, the six-figure prize will be transferred to the Good Causes Fund, which is used to help NGOs and individuals with social, cultural, educational, sport, philanthropic or religious activities.

The fund is run by the National Lotteries and Good Causes Fund Committee.

Correction 11.55am: The deadline for the winning ticket is July 17, not June.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Jean Pierre Debono will not become MP; Delia denies claims of...

  2. 'Circus-like' additions to Fortizza should be removed: watchdog

  3. Jean Pierre Debono reveals his monthly salary as a PN official

  4. PN treasurer quits following co-option vote controversy

  5. Is the PN becoming a regional party?

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed