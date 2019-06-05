€820,000 lottery winner has not yet claimed their prize

A mystery lottery player who won a massive €820,000 prize has just 12 more days to claim their bumper prize, Maltco said on Wednesday.



The Quaterno+ jackpot was won last month by a ticket bought at a point of sale in Qawra and which matched five out of the eight numbers drawn, 71 – 23 – 75 – 6 – 27 -56 – 81 – 8.



More than two weeks after the prize draw, however, nobody has presented themselves to claim the €820,000 prize.



They now have until July 17 to show up at Maltco head offices in Iklin and do so.

If they do not, the six-figure prize will be transferred to the Good Causes Fund, which is used to help NGOs and individuals with social, cultural, educational, sport, philanthropic or religious activities.



The fund is run by the National Lotteries and Good Causes Fund Committee.

Correction 11.55am: The deadline for the winning ticket is July 17, not June.