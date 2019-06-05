 Oldest profession
Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 06:06 by Anthony Saliba, St Paul’s Bay

Oldest profession

With reference to the letter ‘Paid-for intimacy’ (May 24), allow me to tell the author, Patrick Zammit, well said.

Whoever tries to annihilate the oldest profession of all is deemed to be a loser. As our laws have it, prostitution in public is already a crime. There is no limit how many guests a lady in this business can invite to her home as long as it is not proven that she is being manipulated by someone else, that is s/he is not living on the earnings of prostitution.

The future beckons a licensed and regulated law, thus forcing all prostitutes to declare their income. The health authorities would, therefore, be aware of who is a prostitute to follow up with medical tests pertaining to sexual transmitted diseases.

A debate is called for on this sensitive issue.

