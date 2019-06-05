Faulty webcam

Since being stationed on Malta some years ago, I have always had a particular liking for the island. I especially like viewing St George’s Square, in Valletta and the changing of the guard and other happenings during the year.

For many months, the webcam overlooking this area has been out of action and I can only wonder whether the Maltese are proud of their island or, perhaps, they do not want others to view specific sites.

Why they would not want to show the world their wonders is beyond me and I can only put it down to the fact that they have no pride. I have contacted the people who are in charge of the webcam but nothing has changed and the response is always: “We will get around to it.”

Perhaps somebody from Parliament should intervene and sort it out. Surely, that would be appreciated by many and the tourist industry would benefit.