Valletta hotel shortlisted for architecture award

A Valletta hotel has been shortlisted for a Hotel Under 50 Rooms – Europe Award in The International Hotel & Property Awards 2019.

Forward Architects were nominated for their work done to The Rosselli – AX Privilege in Valletta.

Located within a 17th-century baroque palazzo, the architects said their design was a fusion of themes that will "surprise, provoke and stir emotion".

With its beautiful baroque design, high ceilings and symmetry as its canvas, the palazzo set the perfect stage for a memorable visitor experience.

“We wanted to move away from the stiffness associated with local hotels towards a more evocative sophisticated affair. Our aim was to try and create a design to withstand the test of time and create stage sets that ignore trends and are instead suspended in time.” the architecture firm said.

The architects said the hotel's suites comprise six "collections", each one provoking different emotions and a unique experience.

Some were inspired by youth, rich in texture, colour and architectural motifs while others are suggestive of Valletta’s secret gardens with feminine undertones and adorned with dark floral walls.

The awards are hosted by design et al. and Rosselli AX Privilege has been shortlisted in two of the categories of The International Hotel & Property Awards 2019.

To vote for the project, visit http://www.thedesignawards.co.uk/category/hotel-property-entrants-2019