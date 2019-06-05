Mater Dei Hospital to start screening newborns for heart problems

Newborns will be screened within 48 hours of being born. Photo: Shutterstock

Mater Dei Hospital will soon start screening newborn babies to check for heart defects and issues, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.



Newborns will be screened within 48 hours of being born and the new process is expected to get under way within a few weeks, said Health Minister Chris Fearne.



Every year, around 4,000 babies are born at Mater Dei. Of those, around 30 to 35 have a cardiological issue which requires medical attention. While some of these problems are detected by medical professionals, others are not, with symptoms only emerging days later.



“This screening will allow us to find out if a baby has a cardiological issue, and if so how severe it is,. That will allow us to begin treatment at the earliest possible stage, gaining us crucial time,” the minister said.