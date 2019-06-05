Malta U-21s hold Bosnia in friendly

Jan Busuttil charges forward for Malta against Bosnia. Photo: Jonathan Borg

MALTA 0

BOSNIA 0

Malta and Bosnia Herzegovina shared the spoils in an Under-21 international friendly at the National Stadium.

This match was the final test for Silvio Vella’s side ahead of the forthcoming UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifiers. Malta plays the first four matches away from home – the first two being against Northern Ireland and Ukraine in September.

Malta started brightly and they came close on eight minutes.

Jan Busuttil sent Zachary Brincat through but the latter’s effort hit the upright with the goalkeeper beaten.

Three minutes later, off a Myles beerman freekick from the right, Shaw connected to Beerman’s free-kick and served Friggieri but his low shot was turned into a corner by Topolovic

Bosnia responed on 19 minutes when Andreas Vella saved partially a Marko Brkic effort, Zinedin Mustedanagic was first to the rebound but was again denied by the Malta no. 1.

Seven minutes later, Busuttil served Beerman on the left but his low shot was neutralised by the Bosnian goalkeeper.

On the half-hour, the Malta goalkeeper performed a fine save to push away Mustedanagic’s inswinger.

Two minutes in the second half, the visitors almost managed to break the deadlock.

Haris Hajdarevic surprised Vella with a low shot from outside the area and the Malta no.1 just managed to push the ball onto the upright.

Malta finally responded on 53 minutes through a Jan Busuttil freekick that flew just over.

However this was an isolated goal-scoring opportunity for Vella’s side as Bosnia were now in the driving seat.

Just past the hour, a close-range shot by Mustedanagic was blocked into a corner by Jean Borg.

Three minutes later, Vella turned to a corner a fine Benjamin Hadzic effort from inside the area.

Bosnia kept up the pressure and on 65 minutes, Mustedanagic concluded a good move with a rising shot from outside the area that flew over.

A fierce shot by substitute Stipe Juric from the edge of the area ended just wide on 73 minutes.

Malta still could have notched the winner on 76 minutes when Zachary Brincat concluded a good run on the left with a powerful shot but the ball hit the side netting as the stalemate prevailed.