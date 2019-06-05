MFA suspends referees' association membership

The Malta Football Association has suspended the membership of the Malta Football Referees Association.

The Malta Football Association has suspended the membership of the Malta Football Referees Association (MFRA) with immediate effect, the local governing body of football announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the MFA said that the decision follows the MFRA's failure to abide by a request of the Malta FA's Bureau to postpone the Annual General Meeting that was held on Monday.

The MFRA was asked to call off the meeting after a number of match officials had expressed concern over the MFRA's decision to bar more than half of its voting at the same AGM.

"Such concerns had also led to a petition, signed by 102 match officialis, which was presented to the Malta FA," the statement said.

"The Malta FA Bureau, which is composed of the Association's top officials, had made the decision to postpone the AGM of the MFRA on Monday after asking for further clarifications from the MFRA but this request was also ignored.

"At a meeting between the two parties, held on Monday morning, the MFRA was again requested to provide further documentation that could clear the matter in the interests of all parties concernced but this was not forthcoming.

"In accordance with the Malta FA regulations, this decision will be reported to the Association's Executive Committee and Council at the earliest opportunity."

Earlier, yesterday, the MFRA issued a statement saying that despite the MFA's request to postpone its AGM it still held the meeting as scheduled.

"The MFRA shows its disapproval for the MFA's behaviour to try and hamper the AGM process of the association. While the MFRA is a member of the MFA it was still an autonomous body in how it administers its proceedings.

"All the MFRA members agreed unanimously to hold the meeting and that is what happened."

During the meeting an election of a new committee was held and former FIFA assistant referee Emmanuel Zammit was elected as the new president.

Glen Tonna is the vice-president while Christoper Francalanza will act as a secretary.

Former president Alexei Tabone will now serve as treasurer while Jurgen Spiteri, Shaun Calleja, Clinton John Saliba, Mark O’ Neill and Fyodor Zammit will be ordinary members.