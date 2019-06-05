What happened on...

25 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, June 5, 1994

‘Environmental’ shopping bags

Shoppers at four of Malta’s major supermarkets – Dolphin and Smart of Balzan, Shopwise of Qormi and Tower Self-Service of Sliema – were surprised yesterday when they were given free calico shopping bags.

This World Environment Day activity was organised by Moviment għall-Ambjent (Friends of the Earth, Malta) assisted by Young Enterprise company dYscovEr.

Environment Parliamentary Secretary Stanley Zammit was at Shopwise yesterday, where he had the opportunity to have a quick chat with Xummiemu who was distributing the bags free of charge.

Balloon parade for refugees

‘Make it a better place, for you and for me and the entire human race,’ Michael Jackson sang in Heal the World.

And the same idea is what has spurred the UN High Commission for Refugees and the Emigrants’ Commission, in collaboration with the Education Department, the Police and the Armed Forces of Malta to organise the first-ever balloon event in Malta, marking UNHCR Day which falls tomorrow.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Thursday, June 5, 1969

Port tariffs published

The Port Rates Regulations 1969, which start tomorrow, were published in an extraordinary edition of the Government Gazette yesterday, with the Fort Workers Regulations, 1969.

Decimal currency

A Department of Information release yesterday referred to reports appearing the press regarding the decimalisation of Maltese currency. It adds that government wishes to make it clear that the question was still under active consideration.

Poultry industry

The Malta Development Corporation received an application for aid for the expansion of an existing poultry industry. The applicant has asked for a capital grant and loan, income tax exemption and Customs duty exemption on the importation of plant and machinery.

European Youth Centre

The European Youth Centre is to have a building of its own. Recently the traditional parchment was cemented into the foundation stone signed during the Council of Europe’s 20th anniversary celebrations in the assembly.