Maltapost issues special hand postmark

This year, the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools and the worldwide Lasallian Family are celebrating the 300th anniversary of the death of their founder, St John Baptist de La Salle, patron saint of teachers. The Institute has designated 2019 as the Year of Lasallian Vocations.

Throughout the world, including Malta, events and celebrations are taking place to honour the Lasallian common heritage of providing a human and Christian education to the young and the poor and to promote the vocation of the educational ministry.

One Heart, One Commitment, One Life

With this understanding, the theme of the tercentenary – One Heart, One Commitment, One Life – represents the fullness of de La Salle’s life and the continued vitality of the Lasallian mission and vocation in 80 countries around the world.

To mark the Lasallian Jubilee Year, on May 15 Maltapost issued a special hand postmark at the Cospicua post office. Besides five stamps featuring de La Salle, the stamp folder includes important dates in the life of the saint. Each stamp has a face value of 37 cents.

The souvenir folder, including the first-day cover, is available from De La Salle College, Vittoriosa, and Stella Maris College, Gżira. It costs €25.