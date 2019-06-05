Announcements - June 5, 2019

Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On June 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, aged 89, widow of Ing. Joseph Azzopardi, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Raymond Mario Azzopardi and his wife Marisa and their son Kevin, her late son Franco’s children Ruth Maria, her husband Jean Paul Bajada and their son Luke, Keith Azzopardi and Sophie, her sisters-in-law Melina Mizzi and Nancy Sammut, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, June 5, at 3pm at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, ETHEL ROSE née Cuschieri, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Anthony, her sister Imelda Borg Bartolo, her brother Alfred and his wife Mona, her sister-in-law Marthese Cuschieri, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 5, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Fatima House, High Street, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On June 1, ELSA, née Rizzo, widow of Victor (aka Jammy), passed away peacefully at the age of 93, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Ian and his wife Clare, her grandchildren Alastair and Lisa, her brothers Noel and Tony, Rosa widow of her brother Vincent, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, today, Wednesday, June 5, at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the staff of the Holy Family Home, Naxxar, for their loving care.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Thursday, June 6, being the 21st anniversary of the death of CARMEN CAMILLERI, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Victor, her children Mariella, Silvana and Andrew, Daniela and Mark and grandchildren.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Chev. OSWALD ARRIGO, 5.6.1974. Always lovingly re-membered today on the 45th anniversary of his death, by his son, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal peace.

BARTOLO. In loving memory of HELLA JEAN, a dearly loved friend. Forever in our thoughts. Mariella and Madeleine.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HUGH, a beloved husband and father, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Forever re-membered by Monica and Peter.

