Supporting the world’s biggest annual event for positive environmental action

Citadel Insurance has been supporting World Environment Day for seven years to raise awareness on environmental issues, climate change and to promote the principles of sustainability in Malta. World Environment Day is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action and is held yearly every June 5 since 1974.

World Environment Day 2019 will urge governments, industry, communities, and individuals to come together to explore renewable energy and green technologies, and improve air quality in cities and regions across the world.

As part of a drive to reduce the carbon footprint in Valletta, Citadel Insurance has been sponsoring one of Valletta’s electric cars for several years to help decarbonisation, reduce air pollution and promote clean energy. Anyone using the electric cab rides around Valletta will be delighted to learn that Citadel is sponsoring half of the fare today.

Also in keeping with their environmentally-friendly approach, Citadel provides eco incentives on home and motor insurance for individuals adopting renewable-energy solutions such as solar water heaters; PV systems and electric or hybrid cars. For another consecutive year, Citadel will also be offering a free plant for clients who visit one of their nine branches until stock lasts.

Citadel Insurance’s managing director Angela Tabone said: “We strongly believe in World Environment Day’s mission to raise environmental awareness and to promote the principles of sustainability. We are delighted to continue our support for this vitally important initiative and encourage greener choices among our clients, stakeholders and the general public.”

Citadel offers a full range of quality insurance solutions. More information from one of Citadel’s branches in Mellieħa, Naxxar, Żebbuġ, Mosta, Gżira, San Ġwann, Paola, Żejtun or Gozo; Citadel’s Head Office at Floriana; log on www.citadelplc.com or call on Freephone 8007 2322. Users can also download the mobile app for rapid access to information. Citadel Insurance plc is authorised under the Insurance Business Act (Cap. 403) and regulated by the MFSA.