Packages for students

BNF Bank has launched a new financial package for those students finishing their secondary schooling and embarking on their tertiary education. Taking into consideration the students’ particular stage in life, the BNF Students Package offers a number of financial options that students will find attractive, convenient and worthwhile.

Upon account opening, students get a free power bank. They also receive a €50 deposit into their new account, upon receipt of their first stipend. For the first time, BNF Bank is launching a refer-a-friend scheme which is ideal for students who want to earn extra cash.

When a student signs up for the Students Package, they will get a unique referral code. This code can be shared with friend, who will, in turn, use it to register their interest. On credit of first stipend, they will both receive an additional €10.

BNF is also offering students a personal loan, with a pay-interest-only moratorium throughout the course duration plus one year, for a maximum of six years.

The personal loan features, terms and conditions vary according to the students’ age group.

The BNF Students Package includes a free online savings account with a gross interest rate of 0.25 per cent, per annum for balances up to €2,500, free internet banking, free standing orders between BNF accounts, free Visa debit card and preferential foreign exchange rates.

For students over 18, BNF also offers a Visa classic credit card with a credit limit of €1,000 and up to 51 days interest-free in addition to free travel and purchase protection insurance. The annual credit card fee is waived for the first year. Students also enjoy processing fee discounts (terms and conditions apply) on standard BNF products.

Upon account opening, students get a free power bank. They also receive €50 deposit into their new account

Students are encouraged to find out more by visiting www.bnf.bank/students_package. They may also contact customer care on 2260 1000 or customercare@bnf.bank or visit any BNF branch.

BNF Bank plc is a credit institution licensed by the MFSA in terms of the Banking Act 1994 and is a member of the Depositor Compensation Scheme established under the Depositor Compensation Scheme Regulations 2003. Registered in Malta C41030 – 203, Level 2, Rue D’Argens, Gżira, GŻR 1368, Malta.