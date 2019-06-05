Luxury in the capital

Within 48 hours of the Rosselli hotel opening last week, it was shortlisted for two awards.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” said Claire Zammit Xuereb, AX Group hospitality director and one of the main drivers of this project. “Moreover, we already rank as top seven in the best hotel under 50 rooms and top four for best suites in Europe.”

She added how: “Our Rosselli is a unique concept both in terms of its hospitality aspects as well as the design. The objective in terms of the look is creating a stage that ignores current trends but instead is suspended in time. The brief for the designers – Forward Architects – was a fusion of themes that surprise, provoke and stir emotions. And we are so happy to hear that this has been already appreciated and recognised.”

Xuereb added how the five-star Rosselli was designed around the human element.

“From people to people, that is how we aim to give our service. We want guests to feel the warmth of our hospitality and we want them to feel the privilege of staying with us. This translates through the way the rooms are designed and the level of service introduced. For instance, we have brought back the personal butler service, so that our guests will have the attention they require,” Xuereb concluded.