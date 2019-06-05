BMIT climbs to over 3-month high

The MSE Equity Price Index added 0.12% to 4,826.291 points as the gains in four equities outweighed the drop in MPC. Meanwhile, five other companies traded unchanged with trading activity remaining muted as only €0.19 million worth of shares changed hands.

BMIT Technologies plc advanced by 0.9% to the €0.545 level (the highest since late February 2019) on activity totalling 120,000 shares.

GlobalCapital plc surged by 5.6% to the €0.264 level albeit on trivial volumes. The company is due to hold its AGM on 26 June.

In the property segment, MIDI plc regained the €0.60 level (+3.4%) across 14,200 shares whilst Trident Estates plc moved 1.1% higher to €1.78 (the highest since late April 2018) on just 3,232 shares. MIDI is due to hold its AGM on 11 June whilst Trident’s AGM will be held on 25 June.

Conversely, Malta Properties Company plc eased by 0.8% to the €0.635 level on shallow volumes totalling 5,000 shares. MPC is scheduled to hold its AGM on 11 June.

Meanwhile, Plaza Centres plc maintained the €1.00 level across 13,300 shares. This morning, Plaza held its AGM during which shareholders approved all resolutions including the payment of a final net dividend of €0.0294 per share. Shareholders as at the close of trading on 2 May will receive this dividend on 12 June.

Bank of Valletta plc held on to its two-month high of €1.40 on volumes totalling 22,005 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading tomorrow will be entitled to receive one bonus share for every ten shares held.

HSBC Bank Malta plc and Malta International Airport plc also ended the day unchanged at the €1.64 and €7.50 levels respectively on light trading activity.

Two deals totalling 10,038 shares left the equity of GO plc at the €4.48 level.

The RF MGS Index posted its sharpest daily uplift in five months as it surged by 0.27% to 1,126.857 points - a new high since mid-December 2017. Sovereign bond yields across the world continued to slide as the US Federal Reserve indicated that it may resort to cutting interest rates in the months ahead amid signs of slowing momentum in the world’s largest economy. Meanwhile, in Europe concerns over Italy mounted as the European Commission concluded that the country is in breach of the EU fiscal rules because of its growing debt pile.

