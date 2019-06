Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will be performing live at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta on Wednesday at 7.30pm. He will play the groundbreaking Genesis album Selling England by the Pound. Described as ‘the definitive Genesis album’ it was originally released in 1973. He will also perform pieces from his solo album Spectral Mornings.

For tickets and further information visit www.showshappening.com or via info@nngpromotions.com.