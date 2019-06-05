Shakespeare production

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s live broadcast of The Taming of the Shrew takes place at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema on Wednesday at 8pm.

In a re-imagined 1590, England is a matriarchy. Minola Baptista is seeking to sell off his daughter Katherine to the highest bidder.

Cue an explosive battle of the sexes in this electrically charged love story. Justin Audibert (Snow in Midsummer, The Jew of Malta) turns Shakespeare’s fierce, energetic comedy of gender and materialism on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

For bookings and further information call 2122 3200.